Adele announces extension of Las Vegas Strip residency

Adele on Friday announced she is extending her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele isn’t ready to say goodbye to Las Vegas just yet.

The superstar on Friday announced that she is extending her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Ticketmaster, over 30 shows have been added between January 2024 through June for the “Weekends with Adele the Final Shows” residency.

Fans hoping to purchase tickets for Adele’s residency will need to register ahead of time with Ticketmaster: https://registration.ticketmaster.com/adele.

Registration is open until 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, according to the company.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

