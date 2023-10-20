Adele announces extension of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adele isn’t ready to say goodbye to Las Vegas just yet.

The superstar on Friday announced that she is extending her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Ticketmaster, over 30 shows have been added between January 2024 through June for the “Weekends with Adele the Final Shows” residency.

This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ — Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023

Fans hoping to purchase tickets for Adele’s residency will need to register ahead of time with Ticketmaster: https://registration.ticketmaster.com/adele.

Registration is open until 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, according to the company.

