Aces share details for championship parade, celebration on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have announced details about their Monday championship parade and celebration.

“Due to construction on Las Vegas Blvd., and in an effort to make the celebration more accessible for fans, this year’s route is different from the route followed in 2022,” the team said in a media release.

See you at Toshiba Plaza for the Championship Celebration this Monday, October 23rd!#RaiseTheStakes // #WNBAChampions pic.twitter.com/WKuaOncABn — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 20, 2023

The procession will begin at Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd. at 5 p.m. and continue up the southbound lane of Las Vegas Blvd. to Park Avenue. It then turns left onto Park Ave. and concludes at Toshiba Plaza. Fans are asked to “gather along the parade route along Las Vegas Blvd. and Park Avenue and join the team for the celebration in Toshiba Plaza.”

Las Vegas Aces 2023 Champions parade route (FOX5)

The formal celebration on Monday, Oct. 23 will run from 5-7:30 p.m. Fan access to Toshiba Plaza opens at 3:00 p.m., and the Aces pop-up merchandise shop there opens at the same time. Staging for the celebration will be on the south side of Toshiba Plaza, facing north.

A red carpet will stretch from the New York/New York Connector Drive in front of the stage. Players, coaches, team personnel and dignitaries will walk the red carpet for photographs.

The below items are a partial list of items that are not allowed on Toshiba Plaza, which is private property. If you have any questions, please contact Guest Services at T-Mobile Arena for specific policies or information.

No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max). During events, backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.

Tripods, Monopods, professional filming and content creation are prohibited in the Plaza.

Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace

Illegal Drugs or Substances

Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans

Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks

Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions

Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs

Patrons Without Shoes or Shirts

Masks or Chains

Drones

Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA, and housebroken service animals)

Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.

Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)

Unapproved mascots/ performers

Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11″ x 17″ or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to the event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.

Toshiba Plaza is private property and all public forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.

