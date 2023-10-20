Surprise Squad
Aces share details for championship parade, celebration on Las Vegas Strip

The Aces have shared details for the team's championship parade and celebration on the Las Vegas Strip.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have announced details about their Monday championship parade and celebration.

“Due to construction on Las Vegas Blvd., and in an effort to make the celebration more accessible for fans, this year’s route is different from the route followed in 2022,” the team said in a media release.

The procession will begin at Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd. at 5 p.m. and continue up the southbound lane of Las Vegas Blvd. to Park Avenue. It then turns left onto Park Ave. and concludes at Toshiba Plaza. Fans are asked to “gather along the parade route along Las Vegas Blvd. and Park Avenue and join the team for the celebration in Toshiba Plaza.”

Las Vegas Aces 2023 Champions parade route
Las Vegas Aces 2023 Champions parade route(FOX5)

The formal celebration on Monday, Oct. 23 will run from 5-7:30 p.m. Fan access to Toshiba Plaza opens at 3:00 p.m., and the Aces pop-up merchandise shop there opens at the same time. Staging for the celebration will be on the south side of Toshiba Plaza, facing north.

A red carpet will stretch from the New York/New York Connector Drive in front of the stage. Players, coaches, team personnel and dignitaries will walk the red carpet for photographs.

The below items are a partial list of items that are not allowed on Toshiba Plaza, which is private property. If you have any questions, please contact Guest Services at T-Mobile Arena for specific policies or information.

  • No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max). During events, backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.
  • Tripods, Monopods, professional filming and content creation are prohibited in the Plaza.
  • Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace
  • Illegal Drugs or Substances
  • Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans
  • Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks
  • Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions
  • Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs
  • Patrons Without Shoes or Shirts
  • Masks or Chains
  • Drones
  • Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA, and housebroken service animals)
  • Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads, or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.
  • Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)
  • Unapproved mascots/ performers
  • Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11″ x 17″ or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to the event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.

Toshiba Plaza is private property and all public forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.

