WNBA fines Liberty for breaking media access rules following championship loss to Aces

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket as New York Liberty's Stefanie Dolson...
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket as New York Liberty's Stefanie Dolson (31) and Courtney Vandersloot (22) defends during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $25,000 after some of their players declined media interview following the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the clinching game of the league finals.

Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney also were fined $2,000 each by the WNBA for turning down media requests for interviews.

According to WNBA rules, each team’s coach and two players must attend the postgame news conference and additional players requested by the media are required to be available in a different location.

The Aces were not fined for violating league policy. Several players crashed the postgame news conference’ as finals MVP A’ja Wilson was answering a question. After briefly joining in on a song, Wilson asked for silence and resumed with her answer.

Las Vegas defeated the Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 in New York to clinch its second championship in a row. The Liberty’s Courtney Vandersloot missed a shot as time expired that would have extended the series to a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas.

