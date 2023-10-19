Surprise Squad
U2 adds more dates to shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

U2's Bono performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
U2's Bono performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas.(Ross Andrew Stewart via Sphere Entertainment Co.)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Due to unprecedented demand,” U2 on Thursday announced it has added more dates to its shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

U2 on Sept. 29 opened the world-famous venue by serving as the first band to perform at the Sphere.

According to a news release from Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation, the group will now perform an additional 11 shows at the venue. With the added shows, U2 now will have 36 total dates running through February 18, 2024.

The release noted that U2′s first nine shows at the Sphere were sold out.

Among the newly added show dates are two performances that will kick off Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Following a pre-sale event for U2.com paid subscribers, the release says tckets will be available during a general onsale starting Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The release notes that “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” marks the band’s first live outing in four years.

