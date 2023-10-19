Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Chandler Jones, 33
Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas, records show

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Generic Gavel
Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw