Security company holding hiring event to fill 500 positions for Las Vegas Super Bowl

A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, Monday,Oct 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A security and facility services company announced on Thursday that it will hold a hiring event as it looks to fill 500 positions for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the company, Allied Universal, is looking to fill 500 event security positions, which will be “responsible for checking bags, enforcing access control and implementing policies and procedures” during the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The hiring event will be held on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, 4655 Dean Martin Dr.

Allied Universal said in the release that no experience is necessary and positions during the Super Bowl will pay $20 per hour.

The company also noted that it pays weekly, with all other events being offered at $15 per hour.

Allied Universal provided the below list of requirements for those interested in applying with the company:

  • 18 years or older for unarmed roles
  • Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board (PILB)
  • High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Must be able to work overtime as needed
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Background investigation
  • Oral-swab drug screen

Potential applicants can apply online and learn more about the positions HERE.

To reserve a spot at the hiring event, click HERE.

