Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Report names Nevada most expensive state for childcare

Childcare generic
Childcare generic(WRDW)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - HelpAdvisor.com used survey data released in May by the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the average weekly amount residents in each state spend on child care and found that Nevada was the most expensive state in the nation.

After analyzing the responses from over 364,000 families in Nevada, HelpAdvisor found that Nevada families spend an average of $493 on child care each week, which is the highest among all states. In total, that adds up to $25,636 per year.

New Jersey, Washington D.C., Hawaii, and Washington also have weekly average costs of over $400. Iowa was the only state in the U.S. that checked in with an average weekly expenditure below $200 ($182.42).

Nationwide, U.S. families spend an average of $325 per week on childcare costs, per the findings of the report. Families in Nevada making $25,000-$34,999 reported spending $950 weekly on childcare costs.

The complete results of the report are available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Rendering of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix track
Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Chandler Jones, 33
Ex-Raiders player Chandler Jones arrested again in Las Vegas, records show

Latest News

One of the victims is from South Korea while the other is from California.
Identities of all three victims released in deadly plane crash in Williams
A overall view of Allegiant Stadium during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders...
Security company holding hiring event to fill 500 positions for Las Vegas Super Bowl
Generic Gavel
Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw
Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police say 17 people accused in undercover operation targeting online child sex predators