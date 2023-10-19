Report names Nevada most expensive state for childcare

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - HelpAdvisor.com used survey data released in May by the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the average weekly amount residents in each state spend on child care and found that Nevada was the most expensive state in the nation.

After analyzing the responses from over 364,000 families in Nevada, HelpAdvisor found that Nevada families spend an average of $493 on child care each week, which is the highest among all states. In total, that adds up to $25,636 per year.

New Jersey, Washington D.C., Hawaii, and Washington also have weekly average costs of over $400. Iowa was the only state in the U.S. that checked in with an average weekly expenditure below $200 ($182.42).

Nationwide, U.S. families spend an average of $325 per week on childcare costs, per the findings of the report. Families in Nevada making $25,000-$34,999 reported spending $950 weekly on childcare costs.

The complete results of the report are available here.

