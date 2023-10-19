Las Vegas police say person killed after hit by train Thursday morning
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person was killed after they were struck by a train Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and W. Desert Inn Road at about 5:38 a.m.
Police say a person called 911 to report that a train had collided with an individual.
LVMPD officers arrived and located a deceased individual on the train track. Police said that no foul play is suspected.
No further information was immediately available.
