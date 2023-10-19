Las Vegas police say 17 people accused in undercover operation targeting online child sex predators

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 17 people were arrested after they were accused in an undercover operation targeting online sex predators.

According to Las Vegas police, the operation occurred on Oct. 13-14.

Authorities say that the multi-agency operation had undercover agents posing as 13-and 14-year-old juveniles. In a news release, Las Vegas police said that after being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

The 17 accused in the operation were identified by Las Vegas police as: Randy Thomsen,38; Jazoni Hickman,20; Siaju Brown,20; AngelRivera,40; Eskipper Monasterio,36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth,64; AndrewLogsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame,31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and Cristian Valera-Rodriguez,38.

Las Vegas police say all of the suspects face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

