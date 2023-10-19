Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police looking for suspect in robbery with deadly weapon

Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in a September armed robbery
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in a September armed robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in a September armed robbery.

According to a release from LVMPD, the suspect pictured robbed a business on the 100 block of N. Nellis Blvd. with a deadly weapon at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 23. She is described as an adult, black female with a thin build.

She was wearing a light brown baseball cap, a black zip-up hoodie sweater, olive green leggings and fuzzy, black slippers. She was also carrying a pink shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay

Latest News

The intersection will reopen on Oct. 21
Phase 2 of an F1 bridge installation at Flaimngo and Koval is underway
A trial date has been scheduled for a former Clark County politician charged with the killing...
Trial date scheduled for man charged with murdering Las Vegas reporter
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
CCSD provides new statement on ‘cybersecurity incident’
Distill & Remedy's tavern is hosting a fundraiser and a pair of blood drives
A Las Vegas tavern is supporting firefighters statewide