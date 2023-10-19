Las Vegas police looking for suspect in robbery with deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in a September armed robbery.

According to a release from LVMPD, the suspect pictured robbed a business on the 100 block of N. Nellis Blvd. with a deadly weapon at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 23. She is described as an adult, black female with a thin build.

She was wearing a light brown baseball cap, a black zip-up hoodie sweater, olive green leggings and fuzzy, black slippers. She was also carrying a pink shoulder bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

