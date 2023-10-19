Surprise Squad
Las Vegas junk removal company holding free event to drop-off unwanted items

Junk generic
Junk generic(WEAU)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’ve been doing some fall cleaning and have collected unwanted items, here’s your chance to get rid of the junk at a free event.

According to a news release, Junk King Las Vegas is hosting a free “Haul-O-ween” event on Oct. 27 for residents to drop off any old or unwanted items.

“It’s your chance to get rid of creaky chairs, broken toys, old electronics, and other stuff that has been ‘haunting’ you,” Junk King said in the release.

According to the company, the junk drop-off event will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Golf Center, 6730 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

The company’s website asks attendees to please limit their drop-offs to three (3) garbage bags (32 gallon size) and no items heavier than 50 pounds.

Junk King notes that at the event, they won’t be able to accept large items (like couches and refrigerators), construction and demolition debris, dirt, sod, concrete and rocks.

For full details on the event, visit: https://www.junk-king.com/locations/las-vegas/haul-o-ween.

