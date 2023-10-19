As Henderson shares plans to improve safety of Boulder Highway, pedestrian struck and killed on same road

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Boulder Highway near Sunset Wednesday night. It happened around 7:30pm, a half hour after a meeting on how to make Boulder Highway safer concluded. The City of Henderson hosted the meeting after securing $120 million to improve the 7.5 stretch of the road within the city including where the deadly crash happened.

“Boulder Highway has had more fatalities on it than any other road in the state of Nevada. It is wide, it is fast, it is dark,” Scott Jarvis, a Project Engineer with the City of Henderson contended. Jarvis argues something must be done to improve safety.

“Boulder Highway was constructed as a highway back in 1931. It is time for the roadway to be updated to meet the needs of the community,” Jarvis explained. What worked as a highway 90 years ago to transport workers from Downtown Vegas to the Hoover Dam, isn’t working today.

“We have been working on this project since 2017,” Jarvis reported. After 3 years studying of Boulder Highway, project engineers are now completing the design phase. Planned improvements include: updating all street lighting, upgrading crosswalks, adding sidewalks along the entire road, a protected bike lane, reducing lanes and reducing the speed limit.

“I don’t like using Boulder Highway. Every time I have tried to bike down Boulder Highway it is very dangerous,” shared Rob Ponte. Ponte supports the City’s plan he heard about during their presentation. Paul Ranstrom, who has lived a block off Boulder Highway for 18 years, has major concerns.

“Reducing the traffic from three lanes on each side to two, it is a huge concern because it is going to cause major congestion for commuters and commercial traffic as well. They are in a huge building process of a whole new area of homes…it is going to be a huge mess,” Ranstrom predicted.

Construction should begin in just a few months in early 2024. While funding has been secured for the stretch of Boulder Highway in Henderson, Clark County, the City of Vegas. NDOT and RTC are trying to secure grants to improve the rest.

