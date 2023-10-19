Surprise Squad
Clark County to present Yellowcard with Keys to Las Vegas Strip

Ryan Key of Yellowcard performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at...
Ryan Key of Yellowcard performs on day two of Riot Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pop-punk band Yellowcard is set to be honored in a big way on Thursday when the band receives Keys to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Yellowcard will be presented with the “prestigious” Key to the Las Vegas Strip by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft in a ceremony at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Yellowcard has performed dozens of times in Las Vegas, including at iconic venues such as the House of Blues, the Hard Rock and UNLV,” said Commissioner Naft. “Much like Clark County, their story is one of resilience.”

The county says the Florida group debuted their album and single in 2003 and broke up 14 years later. Last year, according to the county, reunited.

Known for the iconic “Ocean Avenue” song, Clark County says the group is in town to perform at the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this weekend.

“This is such an unexpected and incredible honor for us,” said Ryan Key, the band’s singer-songwriter. “When we first moved out to California from our hometown in Florida back in 2001, Las Vegas was one of the cities that became crucial to the growth of the band. So many memories of driving the van over the hill and seeing the lights from The Strip on our way to those early shows.”

