CCSD provides new statement on ‘cybersecurity incident’

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Parents still have many questions about what the Clark County School District is calling a “cybersecurity incident.”

The district provided a statement in response to several questions posed by FOX5 on Tuesday.

“CCSD continues working to investigate the cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment. At this time, CCSD employees and students can only access their District email accounts and associated Google Workspace while connected to the District internet. The District continues working with schools to facilitate password changes for students and staff. While access is limited to Google Workspace, students can still access homework and assignments through Canvas. Parents can continue to email CCSD staff, but for the time being, employees can only respond when on campus,” read a CCSD statement on Wednesday.

There are still many questions about what exactly happened. The district did not answer many questions provided by FOX5 on Tuesday, including if the incident was a ransomware attack.

Several parents tell FOX5 their kids received a demand letter, which said private information would be released to the public if payment wasn’t received from the district by 5 p.m. on Thursday. The district has not commented on the validity of the email.

CCSD also hasn’t said what information was compromised and if a threat is still in place. The district also never responded when asked why it took so long to alert the public about the incident. CCSD says it knew about a problem on October 5.

