Bad Bunny bringing ‘Most Wanted Tour’ to Las Vegas for 2 shows

Singer Bad Bunny holds the award for the Song of the Year, Sales during the Latin Billboard...
Singer Bad Bunny holds the award for the Song of the Year, Sales during the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global recording artist Bad Bunny on Thursday announced that he will bring his 2024 “Most Wanted Tour” to Las Vegas for two shows.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, the 31-city North America arena tour will make a stop in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

According to Live Nation, fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale in order “to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show.” As part of the process, fans can register now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET HERE for the registration on sale.

Once registration closes, Live Nation says fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

