Back-to-back champion Aces to offer pop-up shops with new gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off becoming the first WNBA team to repeat as champions in over two decades, the Las Vegas Aces announced that they will host a trio of upcoming pop-up shops so fans can get their hands on championship merchandise.

According to a release from the team, the three events will be as follows:

Saturday, October 21 , 2-6 p.m., Aces Headquarters, 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson.

Sunday, October 22 , 10 a.m.-2 p.m.., Allegiant Stadium Lot B, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Monday, October 23, 12 p.m. through the team celebration, Toshiba Plaza, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The team clinched the 2023 championship with a 70-69 victory over the New York Liberty in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

