Back-to-back champion Aces to offer pop-up shops with new gear

Aces championship merch for sale
Aces championship merch for sale(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fresh off becoming the first WNBA team to repeat as champions in over two decades, the Las Vegas Aces announced that they will host a trio of upcoming pop-up shops so fans can get their hands on championship merchandise.

According to a release from the team, the three events will be as follows:

  • Saturday, October 21, 2-6 p.m., Aces Headquarters, 1415 Raiders Way, Henderson.
  • Sunday, October 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.., Allegiant Stadium Lot B, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas
  • Monday, October 23, 12 p.m. through the team celebration, Toshiba Plaza, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The team clinched the 2023 championship with a 70-69 victory over the New York Liberty in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

