All northbound lanes closed on U.S. 95 near I-15 due to vehicle fire
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are closed on U.S. 95 northbound near I-15.
NDOT said that all lanes closed following a crash. Drivers are advised to seek other routes. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the incident includes a vehicle fire.
This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
