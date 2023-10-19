Surprise Squad
All northbound lanes closed on U.S. 95 near I-15 due to vehicle fire

(KOLO)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are closed on U.S. 95 northbound near I-15.

NDOT said that all lanes closed following a crash. Drivers are advised to seek other routes. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that the incident includes a vehicle fire.

This is a developing situation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

