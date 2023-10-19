Surprise Squad
Aces faithful react to 2nd championship win

By Mike Allen
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the tense final moments of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals unfolded, Aces superfans who packed Hussong’s Cantina in Summerlin were waiting to explode.

When Courtney Vandersloot’s shot missed at the end of the game, the crowd at the bar erupted in joy, with high-fives and hugs abound.

After the game, FOX5 caught up with some of the Aces faithful.

