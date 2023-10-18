Wynn Las Vegas announces auditions for positions in daylife, nightlife venues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday announced it will host auditions for positions within its daylight and nightlife venues in December.

According to a news release, the 2024 hiring event will fill positions within Wynn’s daylife and nightlife venues: Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night, XS Nightclub and Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium.

The company said the auditions will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 inside the resort’s Bandol Ballroom.

Auditions are open for several positions including cocktail servers, bartenders, server assistants and apprentice bartenders.

Applicants interested in Wynn’s daylife and nightlife venues are encouraged to apply online prior to auditions at Wynnjobs.com.

According to the company, swimwear attire is preferred, but not required for all model positions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.