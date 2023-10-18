Wednesday morning earthquake shakes Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:57 a.m.: The Seismology Lab now says the earthquake was a magnitude 3.67.

Original Article: A late Wednesday morning earthquake rocked a portion of Reno.

The seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno says the quake was centered east of Sun Valley in the hills surrounding Foothill Meadows.

It was measured at a magnitude of 3.54 and a depth of 8.55 kilometers.

