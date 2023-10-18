Surprise Squad
Wednesday morning earthquake shakes Reno

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:57 a.m.: The Seismology Lab now says the earthquake was a magnitude 3.67.

Original Article: A late Wednesday morning earthquake rocked a portion of Reno.

The seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno says the quake was centered east of Sun Valley in the hills surrounding Foothill Meadows.

It was measured at a magnitude of 3.54 and a depth of 8.55 kilometers.

