Water conservation program could make Las Vegas Grand Prix F1′s first net-zero water consumption race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 officials on Wednesday announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind water conservation program that could make the Las Vegas Grand Prix the first net-zero water consumption race in the company’s history.

According to a news release, the initiative will be rolled out at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in partnership with the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), WaterStart and MGM Resorts ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As part of the initiative, F1 says it will install an atmospheric water generator to offset the expected outdoor water usage throughout race weekend.

Atmospheric water generators, according to F1, are used around the world to capture water vapor that would otherwise be considered waste product and return it back into the system. The company says that iin some areas of the world, this process is used to create drinkable water where there is no access to running water.

According to F1, commercial cooling, a process that utilizes water to cool the temperature inside buildings, is the second-largest consumption of water in Las Vegas. F1 says the cooling systems also produce humid air that is lost to the atmosphere.

As a result, in order to maximize the amount of water captured and ultimately produced, the groups say they will “leverage the high relative humidity generated from a commercial cooling tower at MGM Grand during the race.”

Leading up to November’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 says that “a pre-pilot phase will be conducted to install the atmospheric water generator and assess its performance as it converts the “plume” of moist air released from the cooling tower into water.”

Specific targets for water conservation during the race will then be further informed by the pre-pilot phase, F1 officials said.

“As responsible stewards of resources in the communities where we race, we are honored to partner with our neighbors on this innovative water conservation program,” said Renee Wilm, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “This project not only benefits our home in the Valley but also sets a new aspiration for global motorsports. If successful, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is aiming to become the first Net-Zero Water Consumption race in Formula 1 history.”

F1 says that the primary water consumption for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is the water that is used to prep the surface of the streets to help ensure the safety of the track for racing. However, in the release, F1 noted that the federal government declared an official water shortage on the Colorado River in 2022.

“Given the severity of our drought in Clark County, we always appreciate proactive efforts from private partners to minimize their water use,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who serves as chair of the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. “This project has the potential to serve as a template for other events held in our community and reaffirming our collective commitment to water conservation in our destination.”

