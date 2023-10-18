Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Trial date scheduled for man charged with murdering Las Vegas reporter

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Clark County politician charged with the killing of a Las Vegas reporter last year.

Robert Telles was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 and charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home on September 3, 2022. Telles was arrested by Las Vegas police four days later.

One year later: Former Clark County official to stand trial for reporter’s murder

On September 28, Telles filed a motion in Clark County District Court seeking a continuance in his trial, which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 6. That motion was granted and a jury trial date was set for March 18, 2024.

Telles is representing himself in court and has entered a not-guilty plea to one count of murder with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement due to the victim being 60 years of age or older.

A court order removed Telles from his position as a Clark County public administrator approximately one year ago. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law last year following an allegation that he mishandled client funds.

Telles is due back in court for a status hearing on Oct. 26

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
CCSD empty classroom
Parents say kids got email threatening to release personal info after CCSD’s ‘cyber incident’

Latest News

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Ex-official accused in killing of Las Vegas journalist hires lawyer, gets trial date pushed back
Las Vegas animal shelter helping dog found with bullet in chest
Las Vegas shelter says dog found with bullet in chest is doing ‘very well’
Nye County dogs rescued - 1
Nye County dogs rescused - update
FILE - This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. (AP...
Wynn Las Vegas announces auditions for positions in daylife, nightlife venues
Generic earthquake photo
Wednesday morning earthquake shakes Reno