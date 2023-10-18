Trial date scheduled for man charged with murdering Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been scheduled for a former Clark County politician charged with the killing of a Las Vegas reporter last year.

Robert Telles was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 and charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home on September 3, 2022. Telles was arrested by Las Vegas police four days later.

On September 28, Telles filed a motion in Clark County District Court seeking a continuance in his trial, which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 6. That motion was granted and a jury trial date was set for March 18, 2024.

Telles is representing himself in court and has entered a not-guilty plea to one count of murder with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement due to the victim being 60 years of age or older.

A court order removed Telles from his position as a Clark County public administrator approximately one year ago. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law last year following an allegation that he mishandled client funds.

Telles is due back in court for a status hearing on Oct. 26

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.