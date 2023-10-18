Still no clear answer on how Strip employees will get to work during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Surprise Squad
With F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix just one month away, there is still no clear answer as to how Strip employees will get to and from work during the race weekend.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix just one month away, there is still no clear answer as to how Strip employees will get to and from work during the race weekend.

Representatives for F1 attended Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting and advised that employee transportation is “still a work in progress.”

The F1 officials said the plan for workers includes the use of the monorail, remote parking lots and RTC buses. However, they said the intend to do a test run next month.

Race officials said they will also have more details to share at Clark County’s next meeting on Nov. 7.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18. Running over three days, the practice day events will be held on Thursday, the qualifying day is set for Friday and the official grand prix race day will be held on Saturday.

F1 in August shared the below schedule breakdown for each day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend:

  • Thursday, Nov. 16 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m. : Practice 1 12 a.m.: Practice 2 (11/17) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/17)
  • Friday, Nov. 17 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 8:30 p.m.: Practice 3 12 a.m.: Qualifying (11/18) 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/18)
  • Saturday, Nov. 18 5 p.m.: Roads begin soft closure 7 p.m.: Full Closure; track is hot 10 p.m.: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2 a.m.: Roads reopen (11/19)

With F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix just one month away, there is still no clear answer as to how...
