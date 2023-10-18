Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
F1 road construction continues to frustrate Las Vegas rideshare drivers
Las Vegas rideshare drivers find shortcuts, share frustrations amid F1 road closures
Kenneth Durhal
Las Vegas Amazon warehouse employee accused of trying to kill co-worker with box cutter
James Michael Manning
North Las Vegas police seeking more information from additional victims in child abuse case