Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
CCSD empty classroom
Parents say kids got email threatening to release personal info after CCSD’s ‘cyber incident’

Latest News

Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month
Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE...
Defense Dept. video shows unexplained aerial phenomena, aka UFO
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Trial date scheduled for man charged with murdering Las Vegas reporter
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Ex-official accused in killing of Las Vegas journalist hires lawyer, gets trial date pushed back