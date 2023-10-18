Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas shelter says dog found with bullet in chest is doing ‘very well’

A Las Vegas animal shelter says a dog who was found with a bullet in his chest is recovering and doing "very well."
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter says a dog who was found with a bullet in his chest is recovering and doing “very well.”

According to The Animal Foundation last week, the dog, who has been named Dawson, was found in a Las Vegas apartment complex bleeding profusely.

On Tuesday, the shelter shared an updated video of Dawson, sharing that “despite everything he’s been through, this sweet, happy boy is healing wonderfully.”

The shelter says Clark County Animal Protection Services arrived to the complex and said it appeared that the blood was coming from the top of Dawson’s head near his right ear.

After being rushed to The Animal Foundation, veterinary staff found an open wound in his ear canal.

“An exam confirmed our worst fears — Dawson’s injury is from a bullet wound,” the shelter said.

The Animal Foundation said Dawson had been shot with a handgun and the bullet was found embedded in his chest. According to the shelter, the veterinary team removed the 1 cm. bullet from Dawson and cleaned his wounds.

Las Vegas animal shelter helping dog found with bullet in chest

The shelter believes that the gunshot wound was fresh and “likely” occurred a few days before Dawson was found.

“Even though Dawson has a long road ahead of him, he is a sweet, wiggly boy who loves belly rubs,” The Animal Foundation noted.

The shelter said Clark County Animal Protection Services is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
CCSD empty classroom
Parents say kids got email threatening to release personal info after CCSD’s ‘cyber incident’

Latest News

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Trial date scheduled for man charged with murdering Las Vegas reporter
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Ex-official accused in killing of Las Vegas journalist hires lawyer, gets trial date pushed back
Nye County dogs rescued - 1
Nye County dogs rescused - update
FILE - This photo shows the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, June 17, 2014. (AP...
Wynn Las Vegas announces auditions for positions in daylife, nightlife venues