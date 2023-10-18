Surprise Squad
Las Vegas rideshare drivers find shortcuts, share frustrations amid F1 road closures

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Formula One race quickly approaches, drivers in Las Vegas are being forced to detour around more roadblocks.

“It’s getting worse and worse every day,” said rideshare driver Dmitri Zaroutski.

The most recent major road closure is happening at Flamingo and Koval this week.

“The last couple days, most of us try to stay out of the way and off the strip,” said rideshare driver Clarence Smith, “which Uber charges customers more, but we don’t necessarily get more. And if we don’t go the route that Uber suggests, they dock us for that.”

Smith said the detour routes suggested by Uber often aren’t the best option, but he said taking a faster shortcut could negatively affect his pay.

Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip

“All the time, every time they make you go through the construction, and if you don’t go through it, then you get docked for it. They’ll be like, ‘Well you didn’t go the way we said you’re supposed to go,’” he said. “There’s no consideration.”

With road closures constantly changing as the city prepares for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, drivers are having to adapt and find new shortcuts. Rideshare drivers Tuesday said the Flamingo-Koval closure is having the biggest effect on pickups and drop-offs at the airport.

“Uber area for pickup at the airport—like 40 minutes sitting right there. Like, you can’t move,” said Zaroutski.

As for the Grand Prix race itself, Smith and some other Las Vegas rideshare drivers said they’ll be leaving their cars in park that weekend.

“Yeah, I’m definitely not working F1,” said Smith, “because it gets congested, and again I stay away from the strip mostly myself because of the traffic. Yeah, it’s very frustrating around here.”

