Las Vegas to require pet owners, breeders to microchip dogs, cats

Dog generic WAFB
Dog generic WAFB(WAFB)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance that will require all dogs and cats in the city to be microchipped.

According to the city of Las Vegas, as part of the ordinance, starting Aug. 1, 2024, all dogs and cats over the age of four months residing in the city of Las Vegas must have a microchip.

The city notes that all owners must also register their contact information and microchip numbers with the microchip registration company and Las Vegas Animal Protection Services. If there’s a change in ownership, the city requires that the information be updated within 30 days.

According to the city, the new requirements do not apply to:

  • An animal whose owner has resided within the city fewer than 30 days
  • An animal brought into the city temporarily for a show or exhibition

Breeders will be required to comply with the new ordinance, the city of Las Vegas notes. Breeders will be required to ensure that all dogs and cats available for sale have been microchipped before being transported to a pet shop or sold.

According to the city, violations of the microchip ordinance will result in a misdemeanor and upon conviction, may be punished by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to six months or a combination of both.

