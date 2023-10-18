Investment in Commercial Center revitalization continues ahead of 60th anniversary celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Vegas hotspot decades ago is now looking for a revival. This weekend, Commercial Center will celebrate 60 years with a Diamond Celebration and the push to bring the shopping center back to what it was during its glory days. FOX5 met with the owner of restaurant under construction there about his decision to invest.

“We are just excited to see anything around here get open,” shared Derek Stonebarger, Owner of the future Arty’s Steakhouse. As businesses continue to fill vacant store fronts inside the Commercial Center just a few blocks off the Strip, Arty’s (artyslv.com/) aims to be one of them by next fall.

“The more traction, the more businesses that are opening in the area, it just means there are going to be less vagrants and it is going to be a better time for our town,” Stonebarger contended. The Las Vegas entrepreneur who owns Rebar and Davy’s in the Arts District believes in the future of Commercial Center so much he’s betting everything on it.

“I locked up a 20 year lease. My wife and I put our house on the line to get this,” Stonebarger revealed. Stonebarger wants to be part of the future at Commercial Center in part because of the rich past.

“The place was built 60 years ago in 1963,” Stonebarger recounted. Art, culture, and community once came together in the shopping space, something Stonebarger believes will happen again. “There’s a lot happening behind the scenes. The county has, I believe, a substantial amount of money to invest in this area through a revitalization fund,” Stonebarger reported.

The massive shopping center recently held a block party before EDC with headliner Deadmau5 hosted by Clark County which owns the parking lot with hundreds of spaces. After that event where fences went up, business owners complained about being left out. Stonebarger would like to see events with a different vibe, more like first Fridays.

“Eventually you’ll start to see the string lights like we have in the Arts District, you’ll start to see little pocket parks and stages pop up… within the next 5 years you are just going to see this place just become beautiful something the whole city can be proud of,” Stonebarger predicted.

The Diamond Celebration at Commercial Center will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here is more information: Diamond 60th Celebration

