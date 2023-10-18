Illuminarium in Las Vegas to host Taylor Swift immersive viewing experience

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, here’s an event for you.

Immersive entertainment venue, Illuminarium, announced that it is hosting a viewing experience to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s newest album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

With the event starting at 8:30 p.m., the Taylor Swift event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, and is open to all ages.

As part of the experience, Illuminarium says fans “will be surrounded by stunning visuals that encapsulate them in the mesmerizing world of Taylor Swift as they shake it off all night to the quintessential, GRAMMY award-winning album full of hits including ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style.’”

The venue says Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails (for those 21+) and mocktails will be available for purchase.

Tickets for locals begin at $25 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Illuminarium.com/LasVegas.

