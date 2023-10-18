Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Illuminarium in Las Vegas to host Taylor Swift immersive viewing experience

Illuminarium in Las Vegas to host Taylor Swift immersive viewing experience
Illuminarium in Las Vegas to host Taylor Swift immersive viewing experience(Illuminarium Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, here’s an event for you.

Immersive entertainment venue, Illuminarium, announced that it is hosting a viewing experience to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s newest album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

With the event starting at 8:30 p.m., the Taylor Swift event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, and is open to all ages.

As part of the experience, Illuminarium says fans “will be surrounded by stunning visuals that encapsulate them in the mesmerizing world of Taylor Swift as they shake it off all night to the quintessential, GRAMMY award-winning album full of hits including ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style.’”

The venue says Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails (for those 21+) and mocktails will be available for purchase.

Tickets for locals begin at $25 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at Illuminarium.com/LasVegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas
Smith's Food & Drug Store
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
CCSD empty classroom
Parents say kids got email threatening to release personal info after CCSD’s ‘cyber incident’

Latest News

Many of us deal with worry, fear and stress, and Crossroads Church can help.
Managing your stress, worry and fears
One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating works to ensure that homeowners have healthy indoor air...
Healthy indoor air quality
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue
The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have revealed the name of...
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas