Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Green Day announced the group will take the stage at a venue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night ahead of their performance at the “When We Were Young” festival.

According to Green Day, the band will host a “not so top secret” show at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Fremont Country Club, 601 Fremont Street.

Green Day noted in the post that tickets for the pop-up show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The show, which will also feature Ultra Q, is open to those 21+ and there is a two-ticket max.

“Don’t forget to wear your best zombie look, makeup and attire!” Green Day shared in the post.

For more information, visit: https://www.seetickets.us/wafform.aspx?_act=eventtickets&_pky=572065.

Green Day is set to perform at the “When We Were Young” festival this weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

