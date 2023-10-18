Surprise Squad
Green Day announces ‘secret’ show at downtown Las Vegas venue

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday,...
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock band Green Day announced the group will take the stage at a venue in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night ahead of their performance at the “When We Were Young” festival.

According to Green Day, the band will host a “not so top secret” show at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Fremont Country Club, 601 Fremont Street.

Green Day noted in the post that tickets for the pop-up show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The show, which will also feature Ultra Q, is open to those 21+ and there is a two-ticket max.

“Don’t forget to wear your best zombie look, makeup and attire!” Green Day shared in the post.

For more information, visit: https://www.seetickets.us/wafform.aspx?_act=eventtickets&_pky=572065.

Green Day is set to perform at the “When We Were Young” festival this weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

