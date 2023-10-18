Surprise Squad
Golden Knights take on Jets following shootout win

Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Kaedan Korczak (6) and Ben Hutton celebrate after Korczak...
Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Kaedan Korczak (6) and Ben Hutton celebrate after Korczak scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights took down the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-14-3 record in home games last season. The Jets had a +22 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 224.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 33-8-10 record in road games last season. The Golden Knights had a +42 goal differential last season, scoring 267 goals while allowing 225.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

