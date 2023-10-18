Golden Knights take on Jets following shootout win

(AP) - Vegas Golden Knights (4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights took down the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 26-14-3 record in home games last season. The Jets had a +22 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 224.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and a 33-8-10 record in road games last season. The Golden Knights had a +42 goal differential last season, scoring 267 goals while allowing 225.

INJURIES: Jets: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (lower body), Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (face), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

