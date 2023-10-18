Forecast Outlook - 10/18/23

Overnight lows drop into the 60s Wednesday morning before another round of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90s during the afternoon. We’ll keep highs in the low 90s and upper 80s through Saturday with light wind in the forecast.

We’ll start to notice the weather changes on Sunday as some more clouds roll in with wind gusts picking up into the 20-30 mph range. Clouds will be in and out with cooler air working in next week. Slight shower chances return on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures back in the mid 70s. We’ll keep it on the cool side next week with shower chances remaining in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

