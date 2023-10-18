Surprise Squad
Dogs rescued in Nye County animal cruelty case find forever homes

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last summer, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office seized almost 300 dogs from two homes in a disturbing animal cruelty case.

Now, after a long recovery process, many of those dogs have found new loving homes. More than 250 dogs were seized from a home in Amargosa Valley last August. Then, a few days later, another 25 dogs were found at a home in Pahrump. The dogs were living in what the sheriff’s office called “unacceptable conditions.”

“Suffering significantly from emaciation, infected wounds and abscesses, some of them were missing limbs, they had matted coats, they had dental diseases, they couldn’t even eat properly because their teeth and gums were so rotted,” said Mary Sarah Fairweather, Vice President of the ASPCA’s Cruelty Recovery Center. “Many of the dogs were also extremely under-socialized and very fearful. They were fending for themselves. Most of them were housed in the same area where they didn’t have sufficient shelter, certainly not enough food or water.”

Nye County immediately called on the ASPCA for help, which worked with local agencies and volunteers in Pahrump to set up a temporary shelter and assess the dogs.

“The first priority was separating them and giving them their basic needs—food, clean water, medical attention, behavioral attention, and, of course, a lot of love,” said Fairweather.

Fairweather said many of the dogs were suffering from debilitating medical and behavioral issues, and some couldn’t overcome them to continue with a comfortable life, so sadly, about two-thirds of the dogs were humanely euthanized.

“Some of the dogs, despite our very best efforts to help them heal both medically and behaviorally, just continued to suffer from extreme fear, or they demonstrated aggressive behavior towards other dogs or to people,” said Fairweather. “Or there were some whose quality of life, due to debilitating medical conditions, was such that their quality of life was not acceptable.”

The rest of the dogs were flown to the ASPCA’s Cruelty Recovery Center in Ohio, where they began a lengthy transformation process before they could be adopted out.

“Dogs that initially came to us fearful, not even able to walk over a threshold, never seen a leash before, cowering at the sight of a leash, not knowing what a car was, not being able to go in and out of cars, they turned into very self-assured social dogs that were helping one of their friends from the same population that was hesitant or fearful. So, to see those dogs really work together to become to the point where they could really become pets was extraordinary,” said Fairweather.

Many of those dogs have been adopted and are now living comfortably in their new homes all over the country. They each have a unique story of overcoming the horrific conditions they were found in and learning how to trust humans.

The ASPCA said some of the dogs are still working on that at a behavioral rehabilitation facility in North Carolina.

One of the dogs, four-year-old Caucasian Mountain Dog mix Guinevere, is available for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society in South Carolina: Adoptable Pets – Greenville Humane Society.

