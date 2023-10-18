Surprise Squad
Checking in on the new oasis in the Historic Westside food desert

Mario's Westside Market gets ready to open
Mario's Westside Market gets ready to open(FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:31 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In just under two weeks, Mario’s Westside Market will double in size. The grocery store will be modernizing and upsizing to the benefit of its community.

After receiving $1 million in grants from Las Vegas and Clark County and putting it toward the bigger location, Mario Berlanga is stocking shelves and filling the last bits of inventory before the grand opening later this month. Since last checking in with Berlanga last month, the vast shelf space has largely been filled, often with new products.

“We have stuff in the store now that we didn’t have before because we didn’t have space,” Berlanga told FOX5.

He admits he’s a little nervous about how his customers will react to the new items.

“I walk the store and there’s hundreds and hundreds of new products,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, what if this doesn’t sell?’”

But Berlanga is confident that with enough time, he’ll figure out what his community wants.

“Over here now, we’re going to try it out,” he said of his new location. “It’s going to be hit and miss, but we’re going to lock it in and get that right mix.”

The Westside community is looking forward to the new location.

“It’s something new in the neighborhood,” Westside resident Raymond Robertson said excitedly. “Progress.”

“If the prices stay like they are, it’ll help a great deal,” Marshall Richmond said.

Richmond and other customers will rejoice to hear that Berlanga will not be raising prices at his new location, he’ll actually be lowering them by 6%, which he hopes will help to further serve his community.

“Over here, everybody knows each other,” Berlanga said of the Historic Westside. “Close-knit like family.”

Neighbors have taken notice of this community-based approach.

“He came up with something, and now he’s got some more, and he’s also helping the community via his services,” Richmond said reverently. “That’s appreciated by me.”

The new location also serves as a culmination of Berlanga’s lifelong goal.

“I remember when I was a box boy for Vegas Village, I thought to myself, ‘You know, one day I’m going to own my own grocery store,’” Berlanga reminisced. “And look where we’re at today.”

The new store’s grand opening is set for October 30, with this Wednesday being the last day of operations for the old location across the parking lot.

