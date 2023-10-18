Surprise Squad
Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As war ravages the Middle East, President Joe Biden is showing U.S. support for Israel and is calling on Congress to assist with money and weapons.

“We’re going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied, so it can continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies, saving Israeli lives,” Biden said.

Biden announced Wednesday he plans to ask Congress for an “unprecedented” aid package to assist Israel. The White House has told lawmakers an aid package could cost between $90-100 billion.

There is broad support in Congress to help Israel.

“I’d say whatever you need we’re here to provide,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, said. “They’re the only Democracy in the Middle East and we’ve got to stand by them.

“I think it’s important,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV, said. “I know on the senate side that’s already what we’ve negotiated, and what we’ve negotiated and what we’ve, there’s bipartisan support for it.”

The package is also expected to include aid for Taiwan and Ukraine in it’s war against Russia. Aid to Ukraine makes the package less popular to some Republicans and less likely to pass.

“I haven’t voted for a dime to go to Ukraine,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, said. “To me it’s a war that can’t be won.”

Any aid package would have to pass the House, which cannot pass any laws until it elects a speaker.

