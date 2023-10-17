Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment

Tina Deeg recently enjoyed her wedding day thanks to an experimental breast cancer treatment. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - It’s been two years since Tina Deeg learned she had stage four metastatic breast cancer.

As the cancer progressed, she found out she would likely lose her hair if she started an aggressive form of chemotherapy, something that was especially worrisome because she was just months from walking down the aisle at her wedding.

“Every woman dreams of styling their hair and having a beautiful dress. I just wanted to have a normal life,” Deeg said.

That’s when she went to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Her oncologist, Dr. Malinda West, said she has been responding very well to immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker.

“She’s had a tremendous response with the tumor-shrinking and I hope that we get to that no evidence of disease timepoint here soon,” West said. “She has had stable side effects that she’s acclimated really well to and don’t impact any of her daily life.”

Deeg has not only responded well to the treatment but she ended up walking down the aisle with a full head of hair, a goal she wasn’t always sure she would be able to reach.

“When I came up from downstairs getting my hair done to look at everything outside … It was everything I ever dreamed of,” Deeg said.

She celebrated her day alongside West who quickly became part of her support team.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and to be included,” West said.

According to Deeg, she plans to stay on the treatment plan for as long as it keeps working.

She encourages anyone struggling with their treatment options to advocate for themselves.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns

Latest News

Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200
Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds
Stephen Custer, a Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include...
Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom
World War II veteran James Flinchum celebrated 100 years of life with family and friends in...
‘Looking for the next hundred’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family