Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas

Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas(Universal Pictures)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have revealed the name of its year-round horror experience that will open in Las Vegas.

Marking the company’s first-ever permanent horror experience, Universal Destinations & Experiences announced on Tuesday that its attraction in Las Vegas will be called “Universal Horror Unleashed.”

In a news release first announcing the attraction in January, the company said that the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”

Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

According to the company, “Universal Horror Unleashed” will serve as the anchor tenant of the 20-acre expansion of AREA15. Developers in January said the attraction will occupy a 110,000-square-foot space.

Creators say the attraction will feature a variety of “unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences” surrounded by “eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas.”

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns

Latest News

On October 18th, Grant Sawyer Middle School’s Advanced Drama will be presenting the powerful...
Grant Sawyer Middle school presents "The Weight of your words" which promotes anti-bullying on campus
Walker Furniture has served Southern Nevada for decades, and a big part of their work is giving...
Walker Furniture giving back in the community
A guest at a casino in the northwest Las Vegas Valley had quite a lucky Friday the 13th after...
Guest hits $100K jackpot at northwest Las Vegas casino on Friday the 13th
The producers of "Lady Like" stop by our Celebrity Spin Zone to raise money for Best Buddies....
Producers of "Lady Like" spin for charity