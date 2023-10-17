‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have revealed the name of its year-round horror experience that will open in Las Vegas.

Marking the company’s first-ever permanent horror experience, Universal Destinations & Experiences announced on Tuesday that its attraction in Las Vegas will be called “Universal Horror Unleashed.”

In a news release first announcing the attraction in January, the company said that the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”

According to the company, “Universal Horror Unleashed” will serve as the anchor tenant of the 20-acre expansion of AREA15. Developers in January said the attraction will occupy a 110,000-square-foot space.

Creators say the attraction will feature a variety of “unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences” surrounded by “eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas.”

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

