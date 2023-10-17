Surprise Squad
Trial date set in Las Vegas triple murder case

Spencer McDonald
Spencer McDonald(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for a Las Vegas man charged with killing three people, including his own grandmother.

Spencer McDonald, 30, will have a jury trial on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in District Court beginning on Sept. 30, 2024.

On June 27, Las Vegas police officers were called to a leasing office on the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan, for numerous calls of a man attacking people with a large pipe. One person was found injured and bleeding from the back and officers learned the suspect, later identified as McDonald, had fled the scene.

Coroner IDs 3 people found dead in west Las Vegas apartment

The suspect was apprehended and investigators later followed a blood trail to an apartment and found an apartment maintenance worker dead in the living room and the bodies of McDonald’s 80-year-old grandmother, Dina Vail, and her boyfriend, Andrew Graden, 43, in the master bedroom.

In an interview with police, McDonald “admitted to killing Dina, Andrew and Chris.” He explained that a couple of days prior in the early morning hours, he allegedly killed Dina by “bludgeoning and stabbing her while she was in bed,” police stated.

Grand jury evidence in triple homicide.
Grand jury evidence in triple homicide.(Clark County District Court)

Afterward, McDonald told police that he waited in the living room for Graden and when he entered the apartment, McDonald bludgeoned and stabbed him before dragging his body to the bedroom, the report says.

McDonald’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

