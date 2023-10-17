Surprise Squad
Still work to do on Mt. Charleston after August storm damage

By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Progress has been slow and steady, but there is still plenty of work to do on Mt. Charleston following the late August storm that plowed into the Spring Mountains.

That storm, the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, washed out roads and knocked out the water supply to some of the subdivisions in and around the town of Mount Charleston.

FOX5 spoke with residents living in Old Town who have not had running water since then.

“I heard a rumor that it could be back by the end of the week,” said  Aimee Williams, who has lived there since the late 1970s.

Along with no water, their roadway has been eroding as a result of the storm.

“We’ve got potholes, it’s been filled in but they had to put a plate across it because it kept eroding away,” said Jeanne Ham, who has lived in Old Town for four years.

Kyle Canyon Road looks good, but there are still patches that the Nevada Department of Transportation needs to work on.

SR-157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and SR-156 (Lee Canyon Road) repairs are complete but they remain closed to the public. There is no word yet on when they will reopen to the general public.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

