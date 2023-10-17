Smith’s Food & Drug Stores hosting hiring event to fill 200 positions at North Las Vegas facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Smith’s Food & Drug Stores announced on Tuesday that it is looking to fill 200 positions as it prepares to open its distribution center in North Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the $225 million full-line distribution center will open in North Las Vegas in November.

The company will host in-person interviews for those interested in a position at the facility on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 N. Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, the company’s new 885,000-square-foot distribution facility is being constructed in the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas. The facility will disperse more than 16,000 grocery items from frozen, deli, meat, dairy, produce and dry goods products, the company said.

