Post Malone set to headline Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend events

Post Malone MGN
Post Malone MGN(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ahead of its December debut, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has announced that GRAMMY Award-nominated and eight-time diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone will headline the resort’s inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend events.

According to a news release, Post Malone will perform two consecutive nights at Fontainebleau’s 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31.

“New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” says Post Malone.

Tickets for Post Malone’s performances will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and start at $150 plus applicable taxes and fees, according to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

“Fontainebleau has a decades-long legacy of welcoming the world’s biggest headliners for our New Year’s Eve guests,” says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. “We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone – one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation – make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening.”

Pending regulatory approval, Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced previously that it intends to open the doors on the 67-story resort for the first time on Dec. 13.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/nye/.

