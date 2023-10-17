Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

A’s pitcher Trevor May rips Oakland owner John Fisher in retirement video: ‘Sell the team, dude’

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Trevor May throws during a baseball game against the Houston Astros...
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Trevor May throws during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 27, 2023. Oakland A's reliefe pitcher Trevor May has announced his retirement from baseball, and in the process, implored owner John Fisher to sell the team. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message.

“Sell the team, dude. ... Sell it, man,″ May said in a video posted on his Twitch stream. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.”

Fisher’s parents founded Gap, Inc., and Fisher became majority owner of the A’s in 2005. He is attempting to relocate the A’s to Las Vegas after talks for a new stadium in the Bay Area fell through, prompting outrage and protests from fans in Oakland.

The A’s have also routinely ranked near the bottom in MLB in payroll. The club finished 50-112 this season, by far the worst record in baseball.

“If you’re going to be a greedy f---, own it,” May said. “There’s nothing weaker than being afraid of cameras. ... Do what you’re going to do, bro. Whatever, you’re a billionaire, they exist, you guys have all this power — you shouldn’t have any because you haven’t earned any of it, but anyway, whatever.”

The 34-year-old May spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Twins before two seasons with the New York Mets. He had 21 saves for the A’s last season with a 3.28 ERA. In his last 15 appearances, he was 1-0 with nine saves and 0.00 ERA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas firefighter arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south valley crash

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown...
Raiders need to correct their problems in red zone to take advantage of schedule
Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course
Netflix to host its first-ever live sports event during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix
A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Bettor turns $250 into nearly $200K after hitting 10-team NFL parlay
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy...
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip