Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that a recent cybersecurity incident allowed an “unauthorized party” to access personal information of some students, parents and employees.

The district said it became aware of the hack on Oct. 5, adding that it involved the email environment.

“Upon discovering the incident, CCSD immediately engaged a team of forensic experts to investigate the incident and ensure that CCSD operates within a safe and remediated email environment,” a district spokesperson wrote. “CCSD is also cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”

A release from the district said that the investigation thus far indicates that the perpetrator of the cybersecurity attack accessed “limited personal information.” No specifics were provided about what information might fall into that category.

Affected individuals identified by CCSD will receive a notification letter via first-class mail outlining steps to protect their information. No reports of related identity theft since the discovery of the incident have been made to CCSD at this time. The State of Nevada has resources and materials available for those concerned they have been a victim of identity theft.

Anyone with additional questions about the incident is welcome to call CCSD’s dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

