Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.((Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) | FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District announced that a recent cybersecurity incident allowed an “unauthorized party” to access personal information of some students, parents and employees.

The district said it became aware of the hack on Oct. 5, adding that it involved the email environment.

“Upon discovering the incident, CCSD immediately engaged a team of forensic experts to investigate the incident and ensure that CCSD operates within a safe and remediated email environment,” a district spokesperson wrote. “CCSD is also cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.”

A release from the district said that the investigation thus far indicates that the perpetrator of the cybersecurity attack accessed “limited personal information.” No specifics were provided about what information might fall into that category.

Anyone with additional questions about the incident is welcome to call CCSD’s dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

