North Las Vegas police seeking more information from additional victims in child abuse case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims in a child abuse investigation.

On Monday, police arrested 47-year-old James Michael Manning on three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school-aged student.

Manning recently worked as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Manning or has information about this crime is asked to contact North Las Vegas police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.