Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

North Las Vegas police seeking more information from additional victims in child abuse case

James Michael Manning
James Michael Manning(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims in a child abuse investigation.

On Monday, police arrested 47-year-old James Michael Manning on three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school-aged student.

Manning recently worked as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Manning or has information about this crime is asked to contact North Las Vegas police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
Personal information accessed in CCSD cybersecurity incident
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns

Latest News

F1 road construction continues to frustrate Las Vegas rideshare drivers
Las Vegas rideshare drivers find shortcuts, share frustrations amid F1 road closures
Kenneth Durhal
Las Vegas Amazon warehouse employee accused of trying to kill co-worker with box cutter
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cyclist killed in crash on roundabout near Lake Las Vegas
Universal Studios to open year-round haunted experience in Las Vegas
‘Universal Horror Unleashed’ year-round haunted experience to open in Las Vegas