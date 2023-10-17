North Las Vegas police seeking more information from additional victims in child abuse case
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims in a child abuse investigation.
On Monday, police arrested 47-year-old James Michael Manning on three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school-aged student.
Manning recently worked as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Manning or has information about this crime is asked to contact North Las Vegas police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
