Nevada CPA pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

NEVADA (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting with the filing of false tax returns as part of a purported investment scheme to sell false tax deductions.

The court found that Lance K. Bradford of Henderson, CPA and founder of accounting firm LL Bradford & Company, caused a total IRS tax loss of at least $8 million.

In 2011, Bradford began offering his firm’s high-net-worth clients a reported investment opportunity in which they would make a payment to his partnership entity and get a large tax deduction between five and seven times the amount originally invested.

He advised that the client’s payments entitled them to large deductions based on losses derived from the partnership entity, despite existing tax law not permitting the sale of such deductions in exchange for an investment.

In addition, the court says Bradford did not report the purported investments as losses on his client’s tax returns as promised, and instead caused their returns to report large false deductions for cost of goods sold, professional and consulting fees or nonpassive losses.

In 2014, Bradford asked a client to make an “investment” of $417,780 to his partnership entity in exchange for purported depreciation-based losses to be placed on their 2013 corporate tax return. He then falsely inflated the company’s cost of goods sold by more than $2.1 million.

Bradford will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2024, and faces a maximum of three years in prison.

