Netflix to host its first-ever live sports event during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hole 5 at the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Course(Wynn Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Netflix on Tuesday announced that it will host the platform’s first-ever live sports event during F1′s upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, the event will have the stars of two Netflix sports series facing off in “The Netflix Cup,” which will feature athletes from the Netflix shows “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.”

As part of the competition, Netflix says the drivers and golfers on the respective shows will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at the Wynn Golf Club.

Kicking off the week of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, the platform says “The Netflix Cup” is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The roster for “The Netflix Cup” currently includes:

  • Formula 1 Drivers: Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari).
  • PGA TOUR Golfers: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas

The groups will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title, the release said.

