Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies

Dirk Arthur
Dirk Arthur(Courtesy: Laura Herlovich)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Animal lover and long-time Las Vegas magician Dirk Arthur has died.

Dating back to the 90s, Arthur and his big cats had a nearly 20-year run performing in Las Vegas show rooms.

In 2015, “Dirk Arthur’s Wild Illusions” premiered at the Westgate after being put on hold at his former home at the Riviera.

Westgate Las Vegas released a statement on Arthur’s passing:

Westgate Las Vegas is deeply saddened by the loss of Dirk Arthur. He was a special talent and will always be a cherished member of our Westgate family.

Westgate Las Vegas

Arthur’s longtime publicist Laura Herlovich remembered Arthur as a man “with absolutely no ego” and big love for his big cats.

“He was the most positive person I ever had in my life and I always loved hearing from him and his big plans and what he was up to even in between shows,” Herlovich said via email.

Herlovich said Arthur was in the process of buying a theater in Branson, MO to reopen a show with his big cats.

