Las Vegas Amazon warehouse employee accused of trying to kill co-worker with box cutter

Kenneth Durhal
Kenneth Durhal(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing charges of battery and attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to slash his co-worker with a box cutter.

Kenneth Durhal was arrested on Oct. 13 and is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder following an altercation at an Amazon warehouse the day before. According to court documents, the incident happened on the 6400 block of E. Howdy Wells Ave. at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The victim said he was eating lunch with the suspect, sitting together with a group of people, when he made a joke that upset Durhal. The suspect then asked the other man to follow him into the locker room to talk to him. Durhal went to his locker and reportedly retrieved a silver box cutter.

A police report explains that they both went into a bathroom adjoining the locker room where they continued to argue. The suspect then allegedly pulled out the box cutter and started hitting and cutting the victim with it, causing lacerations to his head and neck. The victim pushed back and struck the suspect twice with a closed fist in self-defense.

In an interview with police, the victim said that Durhal grabbed him in a headlock and “stated he was going to kill him.” A witness reported hearing the suspect say “I’m going to end this fool.”

Durhal allegedly asked to take the confrontation outside, but bystanders intervened and implored the victim to stay inside until police arrived. Investigators secured surveillance video and evidence from the scene, including blood swabs.

Police arrested Durhal at his residence the next day without incident. He was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to an interview in which he denied wielding a box cutter during the altercation. He stated that he went into his locker to grab his wallet and a phone charger. The police report said that his story was inconsistent throughout the interview.

Durhal has been ordered to stay away from the victim. The suspect has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Clark County Justice Court on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

