Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday. (Source: BFMTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday that a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in a school attack last week.

The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said an audio recording in the suspect’s phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed “his hatred for France, for the French, for democracy and the education he benefitted from in our country.”

The alleged attacker was a former pupil of the school in the northern town of Arras. A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the assault that prompted France to raise its terror alert level and deploy extra security.

The prosecutor spoke at a press conference and took no questions.

Ricard said that shortly before the stabbing, the alleged attacker also recorded a 30-second video of himself in front of a war memorial.

In that video, the attacker “repeatedly attacked, in his own words, the values of the French. He expressed some particularly threatening views,” the prosecutor said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
Dirk Arthur
Las Vegas magician, animal showman Dirk Arthur dies
LVMPD police lights generic
Las Vegas firefighter arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after south valley crash
Apartment complex needs bigger gate during F1 Las Vegas race
Las Vegas condo complex says it may have to spend thousands to deal with F1 traffic concerns
Tanner Castro
Clark County deputy DA arrested on child sexual seduction charges

Latest News

Carole Stovall, a participant in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, poses...
Are 3D mammograms better than standard imaging? A diverse study aims to find out
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
Donald Trump is returning to his civil fraud trial, but star witness Michael Cohen won’t be there
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy...
Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip
File - A man looks at the Apple's new iPhone 15 models on the first day of sales at an Apple...
Retail sales up a solid 0.7% in September as American consumers defy rising prices, interest rates
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israeli airstrike in central Gaza kills one of Hamas’ top militant commanders